Howard County schools staff no longer required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or undergo weekly testing

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano announced in a board meeting Thursday that school system staff would no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

The requirement was put in place August 12, when Martirano announced that all HCPSS employees would be required to provide proof of full vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing for the 2021-2022 school year.

Advertisement

The superintendent noted at the time that Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman and the leaders of school system bargaining units supported the requirement.

On Thursday, Martirano also announced that school visitors and volunteers would no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination before entering school buildings. The announcements came after the school system discontinued the weekly testing requirement for student-athletes who have not confirmed their vaccination status.

Advertisement

As of Monday, Howard County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 was 1.97% and there were no COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Howard County General Hospital, according to the Maryland Department of Health. As of this week, the health department attributed 351 deaths in the county to COVID-19.

The health department said Howard County is a state leader with 91% of residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, but 33% of eligible residents had not received a booster or third vaccine dose.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation and sometimes these mutations result in a new dominant variant of the virus. As we begin to see more reports regarding a new COVID-19 variant, it’s important to keep getting tested,” the health department stated.

Find Howard County testing locations at: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/health/covid-19-testing.

Find Howard County vaccination sites at: vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.

The school system continues to partner with several local pharmacies to offer COVID vaccination clinics, including some hosted in county public schools, Martirano said.

“As always, I encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated or received the booster when eligible, to consult the resources on the ‘Health and Safety’ page of our website, and follow the link to the county’s vaccine clinic page to find a vaccination site,” he said.