Scientists, students and community leaders share wisdom during TEDxRiverHillHS event in Clarksville

Ten speakers with various backgrounds, including scientists, students and community leaders, converged on River Hill High School in Clarksville Sunday to share their wisdom at the school’s second annual TEDxRiverHillHS event.

A TEDx event is a local gathering during which live talks and performances are shared with the community, modeled after the popular TED Talks events held around the world. TED, which began as a conference to celebrate Technology, Entertainment and Design, is owned by the nonprofit TED Foundation, which has as its mission to foster the spread of great ideas.

Advertisement

TEDx events are planned and coordinated independently on a community-by-community basis.

Ishaan Busireddy, 15, of Ellicott City, a sophomore at River Hill, is the founder and organizer of TEDxRiverHillHS, first held last April featuring 17 speakers. He sees the event as a way to help community members voice their ideas.

Advertisement

“Sometimes we don’t think about ideas, we think about ways to change the world, but then you can’t really do that change if you don’t have other people to do it with you, so the best way to get them to support your idea is to essentially talk about it,” he said. “I thought that TED-type presentations are a really unique venue through which you can present your ideas and movements and try to inspire people and educate them about your idea.”

Jessica Nichols, a social studies teacher and sponsor of the speech and debate team and student government association at River Hill, serves as the adult sponsor and co-organizer of TEDxRiverHillHS. She supported students as they planned the event by offering advice and encouragement.

“You have to understand that these students, for a lot of them, this is the first time that they are presenting their ideas,” she said. “My role is to give them that confidence to remind them of the amazing things that they did and tell them what are some things they need to work on to make their ideas even come more fully to life.”

Del. Natalie Ziegler, who represents District 9A, which includes Clarksville, and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball spoke at TEDxRiverHillHS on Sunday.

Ball delivered the talk, “Transformational Leadership, Creating the Future,” about his experience serving as the youngest chairperson on the County Council and the first Black county executive in Howard history.

He said his experience in those roles have allowed him to inspire others.

“[My experience is] transforming the landscape and making it so that each and every other person who ever wants to be the first of something can see what has been done and what can be done,” Ball said.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Sanjana Jain, 17, a junior at River Hill, said she was able to learn a lot from Ball’s talk.

Advertisement

“When he said he was specifically approached by a County Council member regarding his leadership capabilities and qualities, that stood out to me,” she said. “It’s interesting and unique that he sees a leader in everybody and he believes that everybody has different potentials in specific areas, so that’s one takeaway that I have from this event.”

Other speakers included Richa Agarwala, senior scientist at the National Center for Biotechnology Information; Natalie Buscemi of the Howard County Office of Community Sustainability; student member of the Howard County Board of Education Abisola Ayoola; and River Hill students Daniel Ohadi, Sienna Rader-Gowda, Aadvick Vashist, Hailey Park and Vivian Raj.

Topics ranged from food safety issues to the morality of animal experimentation and thoughts on the future of AI, among others.

Kayla Garnett, 17, a junior at River Hill, said it is necessary to have events like these in the community.

“It’s really important to have events like this to bring awareness to these topics to students who may not have heard about or have any awareness of [them],” she said. “Bringing awareness to things that are not usually on our radar is very important and these events definitely do that.”