Substitute teachers say higher pay rate in Howard County public schools is welcome boost

Emma Eckert, 20, dreams of landing a job as a teacher in the Howard County Public School System after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Salisbury University.
Looking to gain hands-on classroom experience before entering the workforce, she took jobs as a substitute teacher in the school system during her summer and winter breaks. Since the school system announced that it is providing its substitute teachers with a 25% pay increase, Eckert said she will be able to save the money she needs to start her career as a teacher more quickly.
On Jan. 13, the school system announced that it would implement a pay increase to daily rate substitute teachers as part of its fiscal 2022 operating budget.
“[The pay increase] will help me as a college student just to have some extra spending money,” she said. “It will help me to save up and eventually, hopefully, have enough money to move out of my parents’ house before getting my full-time teaching job.”
Michael Littlejohn, 71, of Ellicott City, who has been substitute teaching in the county for more than a decade, agreed.
“[The pay increase] means that you’re showing that the county has a true commitment to looking at the problem and coming up with solutions that include training, paying higher wages and the kind of things that make [teaching] the kind of profession that you can recruit and retain good people,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a higher number of substitute teachers in schools while staff are required to isolate or quarantine, creating a shortage of available substitutes, according to the school system website.
Currently, the daily pay rate for substitute teachers is $125 for non-degree teachers, $138 for degree teachers and $157 for retired teachers. For long-term substitute teachers, the rate is $157 for non-degree teachers and $169 for degree and retired teachers.
The high demand for substitute teachers is not unique to Howard County.
The new pay increase puts the school system among the highest paying districts in the state for substitute teachers, roughly in line with Carroll County, which pays certified or degreed substitute teachers $145.29 per day, non-degreed substitute teachers $123.80 per day and long-term substitute teachers between $145.29-$176.91 per day, according to Carroll County Public Schools.
In Montgomery County, short-term substitute teachers are paid between $136.45-$150 per day and long-term substitute teachers are paid between $192.65-$236.50 per day, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.
Natalie Kelly, 55, of Ellicott City, retired in June after teaching at Atholton High School for 31 years. Looking to transition from full-time teaching into retirement, she said she wanted to substitute teach to have a more flexible work schedule.
She said the pay increase shows that the school system values both its students and teachers.
“I think [the pay increase] shows that they realize how important it is to have the support in the schools for the students and for the faculty,” she said. “It’s been very challenging this year for the schools to find coverage, especially with dealing with the pandemic, so I think they see the importance of making sure they are trying to attract qualified substitutes to the school system.”
So far, Eckert has served as a substitute teacher at Manor Woods Elementary School, Marriotts Ridge High School, Patapsco Middle School, Phelps Luck Elementary School and Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School and plans to return to substitute teaching after graduating in December.
She said it is comforting to know that the school system is investing in its substitute teachers.
“As someone who’s getting into the education profession, that is something that deters a lot of people from pursuing teaching is the salary rate,” Eckert said. " To see [the school system] put more money into paying our teachers is very reassuring.”