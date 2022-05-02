17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Long Reach High School parking lot stabbing

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing outside Long Reach High School last week.

The victim remains in the hospital, but according to Sherry Llewellyn, director of public affairs at the Howard County Police Department, as of Monday his condition had “significantly improved.”

Advertisement

Howard County Police say the suspect stabbed an 18-year-old male student at 11 a.m., April 28, outside the high school and then fled the scene in a car. Police announced 10 hours later that the teen had been apprehended.

The altercation between the two students happened in the parking lot of Long Reach High School at 6101 Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia.

Advertisement

“Investigators believe the two students were engaged in an altercation for an unknown reason that resulted in the stabbing,” a police news release said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma. The school resource officer, an armed police officer stationed at the school, rendered aid to the victim in less than a minute, police said.

The incident sent the high school into a lockdown that kept students from leaving their classrooms and parents from retrieving their children. The lockdown was later lifted.

The Howard County Public School System Crisis Intervention Team responded to the school to provide support to students. In a letter to families and students, Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano commended school staff and thanked fire and rescue personnel for responding quickly to the incident.

Llewellyn added that “there has been increased security” at the high school since the incident.