Ellicott City jewelry shop celebrates 50th year of creating heirlooms for the community

St. John’s Jewelers, of Ellicott City, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Now run by mother-daughter duo Linda and Nicolette Miller, the business offers appraisals, custom designs and repairs, and specializes in fashion and fine jewelry.

The business opened on Sept. 29, 1973 by Linda’s parents, Charlotte and Irwin Farber, in St. John’s Plaza. The store spent nearly 20 years in its original location before moving across the street to the historic McAlpine building on Route 40.

Linda Miller started working at the family store when she was in 10th grade, writing repair slips. She continued until she left for college on a volleyball scholarship to Florida Southern College. At FSC, Miller said her volleyball team went to the national championship four times before she graduated with a biology degree.

“When I came home, I had to make some hard decision about whether I wanted to pursue a career in sports rehabilitation or go into the family business. I chose the family business and went to the Gemological Institute of American in California to become a gemologist,” Miller said.

After graduate school, Miller worked with her parents “doing appraisals of diamonds, colored stones and became a buyer for the store.” She became owner and president of St. John’s Jewelry store in 2003.

Linda said she wanted to work in her family’s store because of her love for the community.

“[I love] finding out about the people that live here,” she said. “I’ve known parents that had jewelry purchased here that they actually inherited and redesigned it and they got to wear it, so my interest is definitely in the love for people.”

Like her mother, Nicolette received a gemology degree in California and returned to Ellicott City to work in the family business.

She said it is inspiring to be able to work alongside her mother at the store.

“It’s so much fun, whether we’re designing pieces or talking about what diamonds we like the most or what designs we want to create together, it’s inspiring to see what she has done with the place and I’m so happy I get to learn from her,” she said.

Over the years, the business has served generations of families from baptisms to bridal, supported many area nonprofits and schools and has hired many staff from local high schools, according to the release.

Linda said she is proud that her family’s business has had such a long-standing presence in the community.

Irwin died in 2018 and Charlotte died this past June.

“I think [my parents] would be super proud,” she said. “They loved having me in the business, they always thought I’d be in the business and thank God between the community and good fortune, we’ve been very successful in the industry.”

St. John’s Jewelers invites the community to celebrate its anniversary from 4-9 p.m., Friday, at the shop, 9141 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City.