Appeal granted for lawsuit seeking to limit Howard County student school board member’s voting rights

The Howard County student board member — a junior or senior — is elected by middle and high school students and serves a one-year term. The student has full status as a board member and can vote on all issues except issues pertaining to budget, personnel or other restricted matters, according to the school system’s website. Recent Howard High School graduate Zach Koung was the board’s 2020-21 student member, and Howard High’s Peter Banyas, a rising senior, will serve a one-year term for the 2021-22 academic year, starting in July.