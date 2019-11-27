Wish list: Canned fruit, canned chili, canned meats and fish, chicken, Spam, Vienna sausages, ham and salmon; Chef Boyardee and Chunky or Progresso soups; gently used or new men’s jeans sizes 28-34; gently used or new men’s hiking boots sizes 8-10.5; blankets; travel-sized toothpaste and tissues; gently used or new pullover sweatshirts all sizes; cases of 20-ounce bottles of water; deodorant travel size or regular; and women’s jeans all sizes, gently used or new. They also are hoping for a few service groups to provide a meal on a regular schedule or individuals to drive the van.