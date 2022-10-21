‘Waterwheel’ sculpture brings Howard history to life on the side of old Ellicott City theater

The mural depicting the shops in Ellicott City shops on the Old Columbia Pike facade of the Old Theater is painted over in preparation of the faux brick painting. Sculptor David Hess created “Waterwheel” that hangs on the Old Columbia Pike facade of the Old Theater in Elliott City. The Waterwheel depicts how Elliott City’s various mills were powered by the Patapsco River using waterwheels. Artist Antonia Ramos Miguel was commissioned to paint the faux brick on the facade. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Waterwheel,” a larger-than-life sculpture depicting Howard County history is being installed on the exterior of the old Ellicott theater in Ellicott City by local artists.

The work features a 10-foot fabricated waterwheel welded to the side of the building on the corner of Main Street and Old Columbia Pike, symbolizing how Ellicott City’s mills were powered by the Patapsco River.

David Hess, a local sculptor whose work includes, “Birds Nest,” a 6,000 linear foot fabricated sculpture outside the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore and “Momentum Study,” a 196-foot sculpture in BWI Marshall Airport, is the artist behind the Ellicott City project.

The sculpture was commissioned by the Fund for Art in Ellicott City.

Hess, 58, of Phoenix in Baltimore County, said the artwork was inspired by the town’s history.

Sculptor David Hess sits on the finished fabricated waterwheel at his shop. he created “Waterwheel” that hangs on the Old Columbia Pike facade of the Old Theater in Elliott City. The Waterwheel depicts how Elliott City’s various mills were powered by the Patapsco River using waterwheels. Artist Antonia Ramos Miguel was commissioned to paint the faux brick on the facade. (Sally Hess /Courtesy Photo)

“I talked with people from Ellicott City about the history of the town and I’ve spent time in the town as well,” he said. “My daughter is getting her Ph.D. in American history at the University of Maryland and the focus of her work is the environmental and social history of Ellicott City, so she’s been helpful in informing my historical background of what we decided to build.”

Hess began the process of creating the sculpture in October 2021, and it is expected to be fully installed by the end of this month.

Don Reuwer and Joe Rutter, of Waverly Real Estate Group in Ellicott City, own the building where the sculpture is being installed. Reuwer said the building exterior has been home to various works of art since the 1960s, and The Fund for Art in Ellicott City proposed to Reuwer and Rutter that the tradition be revitalized.

Reuwer said “Waterwheel” is “a meaningful and relevant art piece representing Ellicott City’s origin.” He said the art fund and the Historic Preservation Commission were involved and called the sculpture “evocative and demonstrative artwork.”

“Clearly, a waterwheel, with the additional ‘water’ rendering, speaks to the roots and history of old Ellicott City,” Reuwer said.

Hess said he is humbled to be able to showcase the community’s history through his art.

“It is a real honor and privilege to be able to memorialize something like history or even any kind of an idea in a permanent piece of work,” he said.