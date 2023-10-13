Laurel native Sam Devroye skates this week in Disney on Ice show in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After watching a performance of Disney On Ice at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore when he was a child, Sam Devroye dreamed of one day skating in the show.

Now he has realized his dream and will be performing in the ensemble of Disney on Ice’s Magic in the Stars show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, through Sunday.

Growing up in Laurel, Devroye, 19, began figure skating at the age of 10. Originally a gymnast, he switched to the sport after being introduced to it by his older sister.

He first took group lessons through a learn to skate program at Columbia Figure Skating Club, then began taking private lessons with coach Denise Cahill.

“Denise Cahill was my freestyle coach and taught me almost everything I know about skating and my skating skills to this day,” he said. “I also skate out of a local dance company called the Next Ice Age that runs out of Baltimore, and I met them through the Columbia Figure Skating Club, so I’m very grateful for everything that club has offered me.”

Cahill said she has seen Devroye grow as a skater over the years.

“He trained all the time, he performed in all of the ice shows at the Columbia Figure Skating Club and he was also on our theater on ice team that qualified for the world championships last year,” she said.

While skating with the club, Devroye played Gaston in a production of “Beauty and the Beast” and the Prince in their annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

He said performing over the years helped prepare him for his role in Disney On Ice.

“It’s very cool to now be with Disney because I get to be in some of those similar stories that I grew up skating in,” he said. “To be doing the same thing on a much bigger scale is very exciting to me.”

Devroye learned about the auditions for Disney On Ice from a friend in the area who had a relative who skated in the show.

He submitted an audition reel and was later offered a spot in the ensemble.

“I took a risk and I went for it and I’m so happy that I did because I’ve met some of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” he said.

Now Devroye is performing in the ensemble for his second tour with the show – the first of which began in October 2022.

This year, he has traveled to Fairfax, Virginia and will be performing at various venues across the country, including in Hampton, Virginia, Worcester, Massachusetts, and Newark, New Jersey and will be ending the tour in Columbia, South Carolina in May.

Devroye said it feels unreal to him to be performing at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, the place where he first saw the show.

“When I saw the show then, that’s what sold me [that] this is what I want to do,” he said. “To be going back and to be playing for my family and my friends, it’s kind of surreal and it’s very exciting and I’m very happy that I get this moment.”

Disney On Ice Magic in the Stars will be showing at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit disneyonice.com.