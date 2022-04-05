Relocatable classrooms coming to two Howard County elementary schools and two middle schools this summer

The Howard County Board of Education voted unanimously to install relocatable classrooms this summer at one elementary and two middle schools for use during the 2022-23 academic year to address crowding and programming needs.

School board member Chao Wu said he does not like the idea of portable classrooms but understands their necessity.

“Our school capacity could not keep up with the student population growth, which is the key reason we have had to install more portable classrooms year after year,” Wu said. “Strikingly, our portable classrooms host more than 7,650 students countywide in 255 classrooms. The county needs to find ways to manage growth and infrastructure needs [as soon as possible].”

A five-classroom unit will be installed at Bollman Bridge Elementary School in Savage to provide additional space for early childhood and special education programs to be expanded there. Bollman Bridge already has two relocatable classrooms and is at 105% capacity.

A single classroom unit will be installed at West Friendship Elementary School, which does not have any portables at the moment and is at 93% capacity. The school requested a relocatable classroom to use for its instrumental music program.

Folly Quarter Middle School in Ellicott City will also receive a single classroom unit. It plans to use it for an American Sign Language program expansion during the next two years.

Mount View Middle School in Marriottsville will receive a single-classroom unit to help with its ongoing enrollment growth due to “continuing residential development in the area,” according to a report from school system staff. The school already has four relocatable classrooms and is at 100% capacity.

The five-classroom unit and two single-classroom units will be moved to the receiving schools from Talbott Springs Elementary School in Columbia and one single-classroom unit will be moved from Hammond High School in Columbia.

A single classroom unit costs about $160,000 depending on the market conditions and site to purchase, install and make ready for occupancy, according to Tim Rogers, manager of school planning at Howard County Public School System.

In Howard County, there are relocatable classrooms at 34 elementary schools, 13 middle schools and six high schools, according to a report presented by Rogers at a March 24 school board meeting.

“While K-12 enrollment decreased slightly this year, mainly due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on school choices, it is anticipated that student enrollment will increase for 2022-23,” the report stated. “At this time, many signs point to a return to pre-pandemic conditions in the near-term.”

Capital funding for new schools, additions and renovations is not expected to increase and allow the school system to build new classroom space to keep up with projected growth, according to the report.

School boundaries were adjusted in 2017 and 2019 to better use existing capacity; some schools, however, are projected to need additional space based on enrollment, classroom sizes and special program needs.

In January, 15 principals requested that one or more relocatable classrooms be placed at their schools during summer 2022.

Clarksville Elementary, Gorman Crossing Elementary, Hammond Elementary, Laurel Woods Elementary, Rockburn Elementary, Burleigh Manor Middle, Mayfield Woods Middle, Patuxent Valley Middle, Atholton High, Long Reach High, Marriotts Ridge High, Mount Hebron High, Reservoir High and Homewood School are all under consideration for potential placement of relocatable classrooms in 2023-24 or later, according to the report.

“Due to supply chain impacts to delivery timing, we did not recommend the purchase of additional relocatable classrooms, meaning we had to evaluate the best placement for the units we have that are candidates for relocation,” Rogers said. “While the schools [listed in the report] weren’t the most critical needs for this recommendation, they rose to the top to be monitored and considered for future placement.”