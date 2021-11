Lenora Painter, Bureau Director of Public Health Preparedness and Response for Howard County Health Department presents a shirt to Poppy Swallow, a Howard High junior, as a sign of appreciation for the vaccine distraction kits she created for children ages 5-11 now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, at the new vaccine clinic location at Duncan Hall on the campus of Howard Community College on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)