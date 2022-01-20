xml:space="preserve">
Howard police investigating non-fatal shooting in Columbia

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jan 20, 2022 12:27 PM

A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Cedar Lane Park in Columbia late Wednesday night, according to the Howard County Police Department.

There is no information on a suspect and Howard County police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

At about 11:58 p.m., Wednesday, police responded to a call and found a man who had been shot on a footpath near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road, Columbia, according to a news release from the Howard County Police Department.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

