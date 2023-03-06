Police charge Baltimore man with murder of Elkridge man following Friday home invasion

Howard County police have charged a 38-year-old Baltimore man with second-degree murder, arson, and false imprisonment in the Friday death of an Elkridge man.

Howard County police responded to the home of 64-year-old James Sents Jr., in the 6000 block of Old Washington Road, Elkridge, at about 10:30 a.m., Friday, for a possible home invasion. Upon arrival, police found Sents’ body, which showed signs of trauma, according to a news release from the county police department, and also found the suspect who they detained at the scene.

Police believe that the suspect broke into the residence and assaulted Sents, then set a small fire in a bedroom. They are still investigating a motive and whether the suspect and the victim knew each other, according to a police news release.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing of the case is set for March 29, at the Howard County District Court at 341 Courthouse Drive in Ellicott City.