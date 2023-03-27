Kathleen Schwartz Howe, founder of Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine, dies

Kathleen Schwartz Howe, founder and former executive director of Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating neglected horses, died at Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Catonsville on March 6 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 71.

Kathleen Schwartz-Howe is shown on Isaac, who came to Days End Farm Horse Rescue from Prince George's County in 2007. Because of his disposition and patience with children, he is currently part of the nonprofit's education program herd, serving as an ambassador for its mission. Erin Ochoa is in front. (Submitted photo , Carroll County Times)

Ms. Howe was born Sept. 15, 1951, on a military base in Panama to Bayliss and Dorothy (Scarlett) Walter, who both served in the Army. She grew up in Northern Virginia just south of Washington, D.C., along with her three brothers.

Her dedication to helping horses began more than three decades ago, when she took her 7-year-old son to his first riding lesson and met an abandoned buckskin gelding named Toby. She and her then-husband, Allan Schwartz, began rehabilitating Toby and once he was nursed back to health, the couple was inspired to help more horses.

In 1989, Ms. Howe established Days End Farm Horse Rescue with Schwartz. The organization evolved from a small nonprofit to a full-scale rescue and rehabilitation facility that shelters an average of 150 to 175 equines a year. Toby’s rescue paved the way to saving more than 3,000 abused horses over the years, according to the Days End website.

Nicky Ratliff, a former member of Days End’s advisory board, told The Sun in 2019 that one of Howe’s main legacies is a how-to pamphlet she created more than 20 years ago for people interested in starting a rescue.

“I couldn’t say how many rescues became successful because of that pamphlet, but I’d guess 100 easily and probably a whole lot more,” said Ratliff, who worked alongside Howe since the 1990s. “There are lots of other horse rescues and so many keep popping up. But there is nothing that comes close to Days End Farm Horse Rescue in breadth, reach and impact.”

An Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis prompted Ms. Howe to step down in 2013 as the rescue organization’s executive director. She handpicked Erin Clemm Ochoa to succeed her as CEO.

Ochoa told The Sun in 2019 that Ms. Howe always emphasized that the organization should be clear about what is important and what is achievable. “One of the things that Kathy pressed on me was to stay true to the mission so you’re always steering the boat in the right direction,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa said last week that Ms. Howe’s legacy lives on at Days End.

“I grew up in the show world of the equine industry and I always saw horses that were very well cared for,” she said. “Going to Days End and understanding the difference between a sick horse and horse that was actually intentionally neglected made a huge impact on my work and realizing that there really is a need to make more and more people aware.”

Tina Snyder, executive director and founder of Safe Haven Equine Warriors in Sykesville, met Ms. Howe more than three decades ago and said she immediately fell in love with her and the Days End mission.

“I was new to the horse scene in Maryland and [Howe] just really took me under her wing and was just a fabulous friend,” she said.

Ms. Howe met her second husband, Jerry Howe, on a dating site in 2006 and the two were married on the beach in Clearwater, Florida, on May 13, 2007. The couple has six children from previous relationships — Kathleen, four and Jerry, two.

Jerry served as Kathleen’s caregiver during her decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s. He said her dedication to horses stands out to him most.

“The horses come first, that was her motto, and she did everything she could to help any horse that she had in her care,” Jerry Howe said.

Howe was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; four children, Dawn Tansill, Allan Schwartz Jr., Jennifer (Schwartz) Rodgers and Shawn David Schwartz; three brothers, Keith Walter, Kent Walter and Kirk Walter; several nieces and grandchildren.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a future date.