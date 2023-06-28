She’s with her: Howard County guitarist goes on world tour with Lizzo

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jordan Waters spends just about every night with Lizzo, the mega pop star who is currently hopscotching the globe on a world tour.

At 19, Waters is living her childhood dream of being a professional guitarist and doing it on stage three nights a week for one of Billboard’s hottest singers.

Advertisement

“In my head I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I’ve always wanted to do,’ because I love traveling and I’ve always wanted to go on tour, so I was really excited,” said Waters, who learned she would be performing with Lizzo after submitting an audition tape.

After completing her first year at Howard Community College in 2022, Waters heard about the opportunity from a fellow guitarist.

Advertisement

Jordan Waters, a young guitarist from Howard County, is on tour with Lizzo. (Courtesy of Jordan Waters)

“I went into my basement and I ran that audition for over seven hours, just doing it over and over again until it was perfect,” she said. “Then I sent it in and two weeks later [Lizzo’s team] called me and said that I got the gig.”

Born in Baltimore, Waters was raised in a musical household and grew up watching family members play and sing at their church, New Harvest Ministries, in Baltimore.

“My cousin played bass, my uncle played keys and everybody would sing in the choir, so I was like, ‘I want to do something,’ and I just thought about guitar,” she said.

Her family moved to Ellicott City when she was in fifth grade and Waters began playing the guitar when she was 11.

Initially learning to play by reading books and watching videos online, she later learned from mentors like guitarist Ari O’Neal, who has played for Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Fantasia, Jay Z and Lizzo.

It was O’Neal who tipped her off to the chance to audition for Lizzo.

The timing for the tour worked out as well. Waters, who graduated Centennial High School in 2021, had just completed her first year at Howard Community College, where she was studying business.

Waters said playing with Lizzo has been both challenging and fun.

Advertisement

“[It was] kind of challenging at the beginning because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into,” she said. “I have never played some of the chords they wanted for the guitar riffs, but with practice and just being patient, after a while I got it. Now it’s less work and more fun because I practiced everything, so it’s about the performing and having fun on stage.”

Guitarist Jay Rojas, who has played for Ari Lennox, Coco Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Kelly Rowland and Mario, has served as a mentor to Waters since she was a teenager.

Rojas, 28, of Glen Burnie, who has been working as a professional guitarist for more than seven years, said he has seen her guitar playing improve dramatically since Waters went on tour with Lizzo.

“The couple of months before she got on the tour versus afterwards, she’s at this point a [completely different] guitar player,” he said. “I’m really impressed with how she’s improved in such a short time,” he said.

Rojas said he is proud to see Waters play for Lizzo, adding that it means a lot for local musicians, especially young women.

“Not a lot of [musicians] get opportunities like that, especially with an artist of that caliber,” he said. “To have a young woman guitarist at an extremely young age getting [a job] like that, it means the world and it’s big for our area, [our] community and shows that anything is possible.”

Advertisement

While performing with Lizzo, Waters said she’s learned how to put her fear behind her and live in the moment.

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“The first couple of shows we did they had me do a solo to a song called, ‘Tempo’ and I was kind of nervous because I had never played in front of that many people,” she said. “The more I perform with [Lizzo], the more I’m learning how to actually be a performer. It’s more than just the music you play, it’s also about the giving people a show.”

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Since she’s been on tour, she’s played at arenas and concert venues around the country, including the Capital One Arena in Washington in September and the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore in May.

Waters said it meant a lot to her to perform in her hometown.

“When show day came, I was really excited for my family to see the show,” she said. “I was just grateful [and] I just tried to think about how much of a blessing this is and I don’t want to take the opportunity for granted.”

This summer she will perform with Lizzo in Arizona, California, Connecticut and New York. After that, she will play international dates in Australia, Canada and Europe, ending the tour with the pop singer at the Fuji Rock Festival in Minamiuonuma, Japan, on July 30.

Advertisement

For Waters, it’s only the beginning. She sees herself playing with artists like Tori Kelly and John Mayer and eventually releasing her own music.

She encourages others to follow their dreams, as well.

“Whatever you dream can come true, you just have to put the work in,” she said.