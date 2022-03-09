Jewish Federation of Howard County raises thousands to help Ukrainian refugees

After learning the news of the war in Ukraine, displacing millions of people from their homes, Joel Frankel, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Howard County, felt compelled to help.
Frankel said he wanted to find a way to support the Jewish community in Ukraine, and worked with other members of the federation, a community-driven organization committed to taking care of the needs of the Jewish community in Howard County, to make it happen.
The Howard County group launched the Ukraine Crisis Fund earlier this month, in partnership with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and Jewish communities across the country.
The fund aims to assist displaced people in multiple locations in Ukraine through establishment of an emergency hotline and offering critical welfare services.
As of March 9, the fund had raised $20,650 toward its goal of $30,000.
“Jewish communities across the country are launching funds to help with this emerging humanitarian crisis,” Frankel said. “When there is a humanitarian crisis, we step up and fund that in addition to everything else that we do to support our friends overseas.”
Rachael Simonserves as president of the board of directors for the JFHC. She said the fundraiser was set up shortly after news broke out about the crisis in Ukraine.
“The goal of the fund was to raise money to work with and support the American Jewish JDC, who are working swiftly to meet the needs of the 200,000-plus members of the Jewish community [in Ukraine],” she said. “The JDC has worked on the ground in Ukraine for years and therefore they are uniquely positioned to get our donations to people quickly.”
Stephanie Weishaar serves as president of the Howard County Board of Rabbis and also works with JFHC. In 1993, Weishaar lived in Dnipro, Ukraine for a year, as part of her work as the field director for Belarus, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine for the Global Jewish Assistance and Relief Network.
While in Ukraine, she distributed humanitarian aid and trained emerging nonprofit organizations.
Weishaar described the people of Ukraine as “warm and welcoming” and said she is saddened by the news of the war.
“To know that people who I have connected with are either hiding or running is really intense,” she said. “I feel frustrated that what is clearly an independent country has been invaded for no apparent reason besides the greed of someone.”
Weishaar said she hopes the fundraiser will help provide Ukrainians in need with resources to withstand the crisis.
“[My] broader hope is that anyone in Ukraine who needs assistance either getting out, getting safe within the country or getting resources, that they have that,” she said.
Those interested in donating to the JFHC Ukraine Crisis Fund can do so by visiting jewishhowardcounty.org.