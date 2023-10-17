Howard government awards residents and organizations that assist people with disabilities

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Commission on Disabilities honored winners of the commission’s 2023 Disability Awards earlier this month.

The event, held at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Columbia, honored the efforts of individuals and organizations that advance full participation in community life for all people and promote the spirit and intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other disability rights laws, according to a news release.

“In Howard County, we understand the importance of a diverse workforce that reflects our community and is inclusive of employees with disabilities. This year’s winners have made significant contributions to improving the lives of people with disabilities,” Ball said in the news release. “Thanks to their efforts, Howard County continues to be recognized as a model community, where all are welcome and able to live a full life. Employment is empowering and it is through the removal of economic and other societal barriers that we can achieve equity.”

The commission presents the awards every October, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which was created to spread awareness about employment issues, promote inclusion and celebrate contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, according to the news release.

The commission was established by statute in 1988 to increase public awareness of disability-related issues; serve in an advisory capacity on county government programs, policies and budget; and assist the county government to ensure compliance with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the ADA of 1990, according to the news release. The commission’s mission is facilitated through the efforts of its members and its subcommittees.

In addition to this year’s award winners, the commission also recognized Brookfield Christian School, Hope Love Shine and Sodexo Government Services for their efforts to build inclusive workforces.

This year’s winners include:

Accessibility Awards

Howard County Department of Public Works, Bureau of Facilities, Design and Construction Division for its efforts to provide accessible, user-friendly restrooms in county government buildings.

Merriweather Post Pavilion for its efforts to provide accessible and welcoming outdoor concert opportunities.

Employer Award

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Columbia for its efforts to build an inclusive workforce for people with disabilities.

Individual Achievement Award – Adult

Regina Lee, advocate and community leader, for their effort to change attitudes regarding the capabilities of people with disabilities.

Individual Achievement Award – Youth

Alex Morales, a student at Oakland Mills High School, for their efforts to change attitudes regarding the capabilities of people with disabilities.

Service Awards

