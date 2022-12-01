Holiday Mart Juried Arts and Crafts Show set for Saturday in Cooksville

Howard County Recreation and Parks will hold the 50th annual Holiday Mart Juried Arts and Crafts Show Saturday.

The show will be held 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 Route 97, Cooksville.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 5 and older. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.

Use coupon code HOLIDAY50 for $1 off when purchasing online at howardcountymd.gov/holidaymart.

Featuring more than 130 crafters, the show will include seasonal gifts and merchandise created by juried artisans as well as canvas painting sessions, a children’s craft corner, food trucks, horse and carriage rides and special 50th anniversary giveaways, according to a news release.

Beginning in 1972 at Wilde Lake High School and later held at Centennial High School, the show has become a staple event for crafters and shoppers alike. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, the show is introducing a redesigned logo featuring bells in memory of Recreation and Parks employee Linda Bell, who had been a part of the show for more than 30 years.

Christine DiGioia, special event coordinator at Recreation and Parks, said she hopes the show will help local artisans and small businesses this holiday season.

“It’s the kind of stuff you can’t just get online by going on Amazon or anything, so it’s very cool to be able to support that and help out the local community,” DiGioia said.