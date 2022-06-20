Valerie Jones of Ellicott City, assists her son 6-year-old Alex with the opening of the treasure chest during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

HoCo Pirate Adventures | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Families take part in a HoCo Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022.

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Six-year-old Alex Jones of Ellicott City points out the way to the treasure while joined by his mother Valerie and sister Emily, 14, as they take part in a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Valerie Jones of Ellicott City, assists her son 6-year-old Alex with the opening of the treasure chest during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Six-year-old Alex Jones of Ellicott City tries on a ring after successfully finding and opening the treasure chest during in a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Fort Meade residents Bryan, 6, and Eli Turner, 4, and James Manning, 5, right, chant pirate phrases as they walk along a path during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Columbia residents, from left, Mackenzie and Emily Kirkpatrick and Emme and Ava Ramienski discover gem stones along a path during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Six-year-old Alex Jones of Ellicott City looks over the clues on a map, while joined by his mother Valerie and sister Emily, 14, as they take part in a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

A message written in chalk is seen on a path during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Valerie Jones of Ellicott City, left, and her children Alex, 6, and Emily, 14, follow the writing along the patch as they take part in a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Six-year-old Alex Jones of Ellicott City, tries on a ring after successfully finding and opening the treasure chest with his sister Emily, 14, and mother Valerie during in a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Emily Kirkpatrick of Columbia uses the ground to write down a clue while joined by family and friends during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

HoCo Pirate Adventures

Young explorers show off their gems found during a Hoco Pirate Adventures treasure hunt in Ellicott City on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement