Howard County begins climate action plan focusing on environmental justice

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball introduced the details of HoCo Climate Forward, the county’s first climate plan in eight years, earlier this month.

The plan is the county’s first climate plan to focus on climate resiliency and environmental justice, according to a county news release.

“The science and facts tell us that climate change is one of the most urgent challenges of our generation and that we are running out of time to act. There is no better time than right now to officially launch Howard County Climate Forward,” Ball said in the news release.

The plan sets a course for reaching a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045, Ball said in the release.

“We will focus our efforts on four main areas to reach our goals: Energy, Transportation, Waste, and Nature-Based Solutions, which came about through extensive research. These efforts will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and remove greenhouse gasses in the air by protecting forests and increasing native trees, plants and healthy soils,” he said.

The plan will serve as a science-based and shovel-ready work plan for every department and level for county government. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sequestering carbon, the plan addresses resiliency and environmental justice.

Plans include making sure residents are prepared for emergencies, reducing heat islands or higher temperatures in cities than in nearby rural areas, improving stormwater management to reduce flooding and enhancing ecosystems.

The county is the first in the nation to receive a LEED Platinum certification for the current version of the Cities and Communities from the U.S. Green Buildings Council, according to the release. Twelve buildings have received energy upgrades, which have run down energy use and four more projects are near completion in the solar power purchase, which will ultimately power more than half of county government operations.

“As the nation’s first county to earn LEED Platinum certification, under the current version, and with this award-winning Climate Action and Resiliency Plan, Howard County is already a leader on climate and sustainability,” Tim Lattimer, Howard County Office of Community Sustainability administrator, said in the release. “We will be a national model of climate-smart and resilient development.”

The plan also established a climate subcabinet, made up of leaders from all county departments who will work together to ensure climate action and equity are incorporated into county planning and operations. The group will also be required to facilitate transparent and frequent reporting on the plan’s progress across all departments as well as to the public. Meetings are expected to begin in July.

To read the full HoCo Climate Forward plan, visit livegreenhoward.com.