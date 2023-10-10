Howard’s first Hispanic Heritage Festival planned at Merriweather Park Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County’s inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia.

Attendees can expect to see music performances, tables manned by local groups with information and resources, and plenty of food vendors during the daylong celebration. Admission is free.

The county is partnering with the Inner Arbor Trust, La Alianza Latina Commission, Office of Human Rights and Equity and Columbia Community Cares to host the festival.

“Howard County should be a place of unity and celebration, where we cherish the diverse threads that weave our community tapestry. The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival will be a wonderful celebration of our vibrant Hispanic arts, culture and traditions,” County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release. “I invite all Howard County residents and visitors to join us on this momentous occasion, experiencing firsthand the richness and unity that our diverse heritages bring to our community.”

Nina Basu, president and CEO of Inner Arbor Trust, said the festival will be a continuation of the cultural festivals hosted by her group throughout the year, including the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival and Holi.

“We are very focused on engaging all parts of our diverse community and finding those opportunities to bring those communities together and just celebrate our heritage and culture,” she said. “Our festivals are often focused on those diverse cultures to provide that opportunity to share culture and to elevate and amplify those voices.”

In October 2022, the County Council voted to establish the La Alianza Latina Commission to continue the work of advancing policy and systemic change for Latino businesses, families and residents in Howard County, according to the event’s website. The commission consists of 16 voting members and two student non-voting members, which were appointed by Ball and confirmed by the council.

Cris Oviedo, commission chair of La Alianza Latina Commission said she hopes the festival will be a celebration of the county’s rich Hispanic heritage.

“We’re hoping that [people] will be able to come and connect on a personal level with all of us,” she said. “There’s a lot more that we can connect with than [what] separates us, so the biggest way to celebrate is to connect and come together as one.”

For more information, visit innerarbortrust.org.