Six-week Hibernation to 5K program has helped Howard runners meet their goals for 12 years

After running alone throughout the pandemic, Amanda Idstein, of Columbia, was looking for opportunities to improve her running while being with others.

She had previously been a member of the Howard County Striders, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting lifetime fitness through running. And last month, Idstein, 47, decided to register for the group’s Hibernation to 5K program as a way to start the new year off running.

Next Step Hibernation to 5K coordinators (L-R), Bill Arbelaez, Howard County Striders President, Bill Brown, and Rene Alonso at the Oakland Mill High School track in Columbia. The program meets for six weeks there and is designed a a no frills way to encourage a quick start to 2023. The practices are for both beginner runners and more experienced adult runners (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Since joining the program in January, Idstein says she’s noticed her running has improved.

“I definitely feel that I do that much better when I work out with other people,” she said. “When I wasn’t running with other people, I didn’t feel that I had as great finishing times as I did in races and when I did work out with others.”

Hibernation to 5K, a six-week program for beginning and experienced runners, began in Howard County in 2011. Serving runners of varying abilities and skills, the program trains runners as young as late teens to those in their 60s.

This season, the program has 69 runners and 18 coaches, the most participants ever.

Rene Alonso and Bill Arbelaez have served as program coordinators for five years.

As coordinators, they encourage runners to sign up, group runners based on abilities and recruit coaches.

Alonso said the program is meant to encourage community members to begin the new year running and help them to achieve their goals.

“We try to encourage people that want to start running, whether they’re running as a resolution that they have for themselves or for people who want to maintain their running,” she said. “During the wintertime when it’s cold outside and you just need a little bit of motivation to get out there, [the program] allows those people to get out and do those types of things.”

Arbelaez said the program promotes community and physical health.

“Frequently, we’ll see two people talking the first night and then by the end of the six weeks, they will become good running buddies,” he said. “Just having that verbal pat on the back can get people out the door.”

Eileen Levitt, 56, of Columbia, has served as a coach with the program for about five years.

She said she prefers to work with runners with the slowest race times because she sees the most improvement over time.

“With the slowest group, you have people who maybe have never run before or maybe haven’t run in a while and you’re talking about minutes being shaved off their time,” she said. “The difference in progress is significant, so it’s nice to share your love of running with other people.”

Now more than halfway through the program, Idstein is close to her goal of running in the RRCA (Road Runners Club of America) Club Challenge 10M at Howard Community College on Sunday.

Idstein said the program will help her run the race much more quickly than she did last year.

She said she is looking forward to running with friends from across the state.

“[It’s] the camaraderie, even if we are competing,” she said.