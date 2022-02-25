Masks will be optional inside Howard County schools starting Tuesday

“While masks will no longer be required in schools, every student and staff member should feel encouraged and supported to make the decision they feel most comfortable with,” Howard Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement. “We will remind students and staff to practice civility and respect the choices of others when it comes to masking and I seek the community’s support and collaboration in reinforcing and modeling this behavior for our children. System and school leaders will work to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and students as we make this transition.”