Howard County schools redistricting process begins with series of public workshops

Parents and other community members gathered Monday at the last of three public workshops to discuss the redistricting process for Howard County public schools in anticipation of a new high school opening next year in Jessup.
New High School #13 is expected to open in fall 2023 and will be designed to accommodate 1,658 students in grades nine through 12.
Representatives from the Howard County Public School System’s Office of School Planning, Cooperative Strategies spoke with community members to discuss the redistricting process for the 2023-24 school year. The workshop offered the opportunity for community members to express their hopes and priorities for the redistricting process, according to the school system’s website.
The workshops came at the beginning of an eight-month redistricting process that includes a feasibility study, online feedback forms, attendance area focus group meetings and community feedback sessions, followed by a superintendent recommendation to the Board of Education.
Once the recommendation is made, the school board will hold public hearings and work sessions, then ultimately make a decision about redistricting in November. In spring 2023, information and activities will be offered to support students transitioning to the new high school and in September 2023 the school will open and new boundaries will be implemented.
During Monday’s workshop, school system staff gave a presentation laying out the redistricting process timeline, while community members filled out surveys and gathered in small groups to further discuss the process.
Brent Loveless of North Laurel, who is the father of an eighth grader and 11th grader in the school system, attended the workshop. He serves on the PTA Council of Howard County, which continuously works with the school system and its partners to address capital expenses, overcrowding and sustainability issues.
Loveless said he hopes to see a more analytical redistricting process and “the most efficient and equitable outcome with the least disruption to the children.”
Workshop attendee Meg Ricks of Elkridge, a mother of elementary, middle and high school students at Elkridge Elementary School, Elkridge Landing Middle School and Howard High School, said she hopes the redistricting process will help address issues such as overcrowding in the school system.
“My kids have been in overcrowded schools for many, many years, and it’s a problem,” Ricks said. “I hope that we can make an impact on the overcrowding and we can open High School #13 in a way that makes sense and [does] not split our whole community apart in the process.”