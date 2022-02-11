Howard County school board discusses modifying mask mandate in public schools as transmission rates abate

The Howard County school board discussed modifications to its public schools mask mandate Thursday amid a decrease in coronavirus cases in schools countywide. Ultimately the board did not vote on making any changes to current mask rules.
The board discussed moving forward on the Maryland State Board of Education’s “off-ramp” option three, which allows the superintendent to lift the mask requirement if the county has sustained 14 consecutive days of moderate or low COVID-19 transmission rates as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the school system.
Thursday’s discussion comes after Gov. Larry Hogan called on the state school board to rescind its mandatory mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school-age children and growing consensus among medical professionals, parents and bipartisan state officials, according to a press release.
The state Board of Education approved an emergency regulation in December that creates an “off ramp” to a statewide mask mandate for school systems to allow students to go without masks. Mandates may be lifted if a county’s community spread of COVID-19 is moderate or if vaccination rates are above 80% in the school or the surrounding community.
Howard County continues to lead the state in vaccination rates with 85.4% of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Of those residents, 87.4% of 12-17 year-olds are fully vaccinated, while 68.5% of 5-11 year-olds have received their first dose.
In Howard County’s public schools, as of Feb. 9, the seven-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 30 among staff and 168 among students, according to the HCPSS COVID-19 dashboard. These numbers have decreased exponentially since the recent omicron surge, when the seven-day total of positive cases reached 108 among staff and 945 among students at its peak.
The Howard County Education Association, the professional association that represents teachers and most education support professionals in collective bargaining with the school system, conducted a survey of its members and found that despite the decline in cases, many are not in favor of modifications being made to the current mask mandate.
The association’s survey received 4,100 responses from members, with 45% stating they are in favor of universal indoor masking continuing through the end of the school year, even if transmission rates decline; 29% said masking should be present until the county’s positivity rate has fallen below 5% and at least 80% of staff and students at a school facility are fully vaccinated; 22% said indoor masking should be discontinued effective immediately.