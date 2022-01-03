First snowfall of 2022 closes Howard County schools, offices

As the first snow of the year blanketed Howard County on Monday, the Howard County Public School System closed all schools, offices and the Digital Education Center.
The snow, which began early Monday morning and lasted until about 1 p.m., also caused Howard County government offices to remain closed on Monday and a scheduled legislative session to be moved to Tuesday evening.
This was the second day used of the five inclement weather days built into the 2021-2022 academic calendar, according to a school system spokesperson. The last day of school is still set for June 14.
According to unofficial numbers reporter to the National Weather Service from trained spotters throughout Howard County, snowfall ranged from about 2 inches in Sykesville to about 3 inches in the Ellicott City area, with Columbia receiving between 4 1/2 to 6 inches and Savage reporting almost 7 inches.