Howard High employee charged with assault of student remains on paid administrative leave, NAACP says charges are ‘first step’

A video of the incident surfaced on social media in early December. The video showed three adults — an administrator dressed in a suit and two other adults in uniforms — holding down the student on the floor of the cafeteria. One of the adults in uniform can be seen punching the student in the head twice and holding onto his hair while the other adult appears to hold the student’s arms down. A third adult in uniform, with the words “police” lettered on his back, can be seen holding down the student’s feet.