Howard County Public School System dismissing three hours early today, in anticipation of severe weather

Howard County public schools including the Digital Education Center will close three hours early today, due to impending severe weather.

All aftercare programs sponsored by the Columbia Association and the Department of Recreation and Parks in county public schools are canceled, according to a news release.

All evening activities involving staff and students are canceled, as well as all community-sponsored programs in school buildings.

Additional information on emergency closings in the school system can be found at hcpss.org/schools/emergency-closings.