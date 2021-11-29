Der named as Howard’s new police chief, will be first Asian-American to fill the role

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday announced Gregory Der as the new Howard County Police Department Chief.
Der currently serves as chief deputy in the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office, according to a press release. He previously served in the police department as a fire and explosives investigator, hostage negotiator, property crime detective and school resource officer before he retired in 2017.
“[Der] has stood out as a thoughtful, determined and collaborative leader who will guide our police department into the future,” Ball said. “Greg’s leadership traits and his ability to build strong bonds with our community make him the best person for the job.”
Der, who will begin the position on Jan. 1, will be Howard County’s first police chief of Asian American descent.
“I’m humbled and honored to be selected by County Executive Ball to lead what I and many others believe is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in our nation,” Der said. “It will be a true pleasure to return from the department from which I retired and could not be happier to come home to the Howard County Police Department.”
Der will take over for Chief Lisa Myers, who has held the position since 2019 and has served in the department for 31 years. Myers is the first African-American woman to lead the department.
“Greg is engaged in the community and he understands the importance of collaboration to ensure our citizens receive the best possible service,” Myers said. “I look forward to working with Greg over the next few weeks to ensure a seamless transition in leadership as our department continues to evolve and grow toward the future.”
Der is a graduate of Mt. Hebron High School and a lifelong Howard County resident.
Latest Howard County
“I am personally invested in the success of our agency and I know what our citizens rightfully expect of us.” Der said. “Together we will strive to keep our community one of the safest in the nation.”