A hidden gem: Howard County hosts show for mineral, jewelry and fossil lovers

The Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show at Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Even a weekend washout could not put a damper on the 58th Annual Atlantic Coast Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show last week at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Held by the Gem Cutters Guild of Baltimore, the show featured displays of fossils, gems, jewelry, minerals and lapidary art.

Originally held at the Pikesville Armory in Baltimore County, the show moved to Howard County in 2002 and has been held at the fairgrounds ever since.

Established in the 1950s, the guild is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of increasing appreciation and awareness of the lapidary arts and sharing the knowledge of lapidary sciences and jewelry fabrication with the community, through field trips and classes, and the annual show.

Dave Mitchell, president of the Gem Cutters Guild of Baltimore and show chairman, said the intent of the show is to support small businesses and teach the community about the art of jewelry making. The show included 35 vendors and 1,900 paid attendees, Mitchell said.

“Some of the dealers come from further away, but quite a few are here from Maryland, so in that respect we are giving them a venue to sell their materials,” he said. “We really are an educational club and our mission is to educate the public on the lapidary arts.”

At the fairgrounds, raincoat-clad patrons wandered the main exhibition hall in search of treasures.

Viewing items from vendors representing small businesses from across the state and country, including Pennsylvania and New York, they perused displays of fossils, gems and jewelry.

Bob Farrar, of Southern Star Rocks and Minerals in Bowie, stood behind a booth showcasing his collection of fossils, gemstones and minerals. Greeting patrons as they stopped by, he answered questions about his items for sale.

Farrar, who has owned his business for more than three decades, began selling his merchandise at the show last year.

He said the show helps to support small businesses.

“[Small businesses] help hold the community together and help foster ties within the community,” he said. “These days businesses are having a little bit of a hard time especially after the pandemic, so we always like to support them when we can.”

Teresa and Marvin Schwab, of Monrovia, have been selling beads via their business The Bead Warehouse at the show for more than three decades.

They previously owned a retail shop in Silver Spring, and now the couple sells merchandise online and at shows.

Erin Plummer, of Crofton in Anne Arundel County, attended the show to find supplies to make her beaded jewelry.

She said the show supports businesses and jewelry makers alike.

“I come to these [shows] because you can only do so much with what you get at Hobby Lobby or Michael’s,” she said. “For further variety you have to come to these shows, so it’s very important to support the vendors that come here.”