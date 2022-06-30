Here’s where to celebrate Independence Day in Howard County

Events are planned around Howard County to Celebrate America’s birthday this year. Here are a few to consider.

52nd Annual Longfellow Friends of the Traditional 4th Parade

Follow the annual parade as it travels down Hesperus Drive and returns to Eliot’s Oak Road. 10 a.m.-noon. Longfellow Elementary School, 5470 Hesperus Drive, Columbia. harperschoice.org.

River Hill’s 22nd Independence Day Parade

Follow River Hill’s 22nd Independence Day Parade as it heads down Great Star Drive starting at Pointers Run Elementary School and ends at the River Hill Station professional building on Signal Bell Lane. 9 a.m. villageofriverhill.org.

Downtown Columbia Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy a free full-day concert in Downtown Columbia featuring American Military Spouses’ Choir, Here’s to the Night, O’Malley’s March and Peter Humphrey. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Chrysalis, Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. innerharbortrust.org.

July 4th Fireworks at the Lakefront

Enjoy an evening of fireworks, food trucks, vendors and live music at the Lakefront in Columbia. Includes food trucks and vendors from Blowfish Poke, Dizzy Cow Pizza, DMV Taqueria, For the Soul Food Truck, Kona Ice and Pacha Mama’s Juice and music from Bobby Thompson and Vanessa Collier. 5-10 p.m. Columbia Lakefront, 10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. howardcountymd.gov.

Race4TheWorld

Join a race honoring immigrants from around the world and their journey to America. Stick around after the race for cultural exhibits, international food trucks and performances. 8 a.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $35-$55. runsignup.com.