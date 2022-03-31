Four charged in Columbia shooting that injured mother and child bystanders in February

Howard County police have charged four people related to a February shooting in Columbia that injured one suspect and two bystanders, including a child.

Tony Terrell Blunt Jr., 19, and Malachi Smith, 18, both of Columbia, were charged with multiple handgun violations and are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Howard County Police Department. Byron Lamar Dickey Jr., 19, of Hanover, was also charged with multiple handgun violations and was released on a $10,000 bond, police said.

Advertisement

A Waldorf boy, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with first and second degree assault and handgun violations and is being held without bond at the detention center, according to police.

Detectives believe Smith and the juvenile suspect agreed to meet with Blunt and Dickey on Feb. 13 near the Wilde Lake Village Center for an illegal gun sale, according to the news release. During the meeting, there was a dispute and an exchange of gunfire, resulting in Blunt being shot in the leg, police said.

Advertisement

Two bystanders were also struck during the incident, including a child, who was shot in the arm, and the child’s mother, who was shot in the leg.

All were treated at the hospital and released, according to the news release.

Police believe the juvenile suspect fired the shots that struck Blunt. At this time, no one has been charged with firing the stray bullets that struck the bystanders. The investigation is ongoing.