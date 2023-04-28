Howard County firefighter among those to be honored at Fallen Heroes Day ceremony in Timonium

Lt. Brad Scott, who worked for 13 years as a firefighter and heavy vehicle operator at Banneker Station 7 in the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services before he died in 2020, will be among 11 first responders from across the state honored May 5 at the 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

The ceremony honors emergency medical/rescue personnel, firefighters and police who died in the line of duty and is the only statewide ceremony in the nation that brings together all segments of the public safety community, according to a news release.

Scott, 43, died on May 31, 2020 at home after a three-year battle with colon cancer, according to Maryland Fire Rescue Services.

The International Association of Fire Fighters has been advocating to have eight types of cancer, including colon cancer, recognized as line-of-duty deaths, which would allow families of first responders who die of occupational cancer to be eligible for Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program funds. The Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2023 was introduced in the U.S. House and Senate in March and President Joe Biden told the IAFF during a conference last month that he supported passage of the bill.

In the meantime, Howard County announced that Scott’s death would be recognized as a line-of-duty death and he was buried with full departmental honors.

Lt. Nathan Stone, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, who worked with Scott in Howard County for three years remembered him as being a family guy.

“[Scott] traveled a long way to come down here to work and so when we were in the academy he was down here during the weeks, but at the end of the week when everybody else might go out to celebrate, he went home as fast as he could because he missed his family and wanted to go home to his wife and three girls,” he said. “That held true all throughout his career. If you wanted to get a conversation started with Brad, you’d ask him about his family. He was always so proud of his family.”

Firefighter/heavy vehicle operator and battalion aide Keith Boswell, of Severna Park, who also worked with Scott in Howard County for three years described him as “passionate” and “reserved.”

“He was a prime example of never judge a book by its cover because he seemed like he was very quiet and to himself when you first met him, but once you knew him, it was amazing the knowledge and the power he had over people,” he said. “He could just overwhelm you with kindness and he was just an all around great person.”

In 2019, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services presented Scott with the Bronze Medal of Valor for preserving life and rescuing a resident trapped on the second floor of a house under strong smoke conditions in Columbia.

In 2021, he was awarded the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Firefighter of the Year Award as well as the New Castle County Firefighter of the Year Award.

Scott, of Claymont, Delaware, started his career in firefighting as a 14-year-old junior member of the Linwood Fire Company in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He also 20 years at the Claymont Volunteer Fire Department, in Delaware. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Charlene, and their three daughters.

