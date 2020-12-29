Howard County police news from Dec. 18-25

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Setting Sun Way, 7400 block, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 20. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Hingston Downs, 9600 block, Dec. 19. 2017 Chevy Silverado stolen.
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 18-19. 2012 green Toyota Highlander stolen.
Constant Course, 9000 block, Solar Walk, 7200 block, Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 18-19. Various items stolen from 11 vehicles.
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, Dec. 18-19. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, Dec. 18-19. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 4900 block, Dec. 21-22. 1998 blue Toyota Camry stolen.
Swift Stream Place, 10400 block, Nov. 25-Dec. 20. Entry gained to storage unit. Television and humidifier stolen.
Turnabout Lane, 6100 block, 11:51 p.m. Dec. 19. A woman reported she was sitting in her parked vehicle when she was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded her cellphone and wallet. The woman complied and the assailant fled. No one was injured.
Elkridge/Jessup
Autumn Way, 8300 block, Dec. 20-21. 1999 white Ford E-150 stolen.
Gateway Overlook Drive, 8200 block, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 19. Store employees and witnesses reported three females stole merchandise, threatened an employee with pepper spray and assaulted a witness before fleeing. No one was injured.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods Drive, 3200 block, 9:16 p.m. Dec. 22. A resident reported he heard a gun shot and discovered a hole and bullet in his apartment. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Charles Crossing, 5900 block. Various items from from vehicles.
Glen Willow Way, 5900 block. Various items stolen from vehicles.
Prairie Landing Way, 6000 block. Various items stolen from vehicles.
Webbed Foot Way, 4900 block, Dec. 20. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Freestate Drive, 8700 block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 23. 2013 White Hyundai Sonata stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9800 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 23. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
All Saints Road, 9200 block, 1:37 a.m. Dec. 20. A man reported he arranged online to buy an iPhone. The man arrived at the location and two males entered his vehicle. The assailants displayed handguns and stole cash and the victim’s vehicle, a 2008 gray Mercedes C 300. No one was injured.
Howard Hills Drive, 8800 block, 8-10 p.m. Dec. 20. Tag stolen from vehicle.
North Second Street, 10100 block, Dec. 18-19. Tags stolen from vehicle.