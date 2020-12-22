Howard County police news from Dec. 11-18

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Narrow Wind Way, 7300 block, Dec. 16. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Santiago Road, 9600 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 16. Entry gained to business by breaking the front door. Unclear if anything stolen.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8900 block, 2:50 a.m. Dec. 16. Entry gained to business by breaking the front door. Nothing reported stolen.
Twin Knolls Road, 5500 block, 2:34 a.m. Dec. 16. Entry gained to business by forcing open the front door. Unclear if anything stolen.
Brandywine Way, 7100 block, Dec. 14-15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Bronze Bell Circle, 9100 block, Dec. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Little Bird Path, 7300 block, Dec. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Dobbin Road, 6100 block, Dec. 11. A woman reported that a male exposed himself to her inside of Target.
West Columbia
Daystar Court, 10300 block, Dec. 16. Phone and iPad stolen from vehicle.
Gray Star Way, 12100 block, Dec. 15. 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage stolen.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, Dec. 15. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5000 block, Dec. 12. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, Dec. 11-12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Dagny Way, 7700 block, Dec. 17. Black Acura MDX stolen.
Iron Ore, 6700 block, Dec. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Alden Way, 7200 block, Dec. 13-14. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Bonnie View Lane, 5900 block, Dec. 11-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Walking Stick Road, 4900 block, Dec. 12. 2005 white Chevrolet Tahoe stolen.
Old Frederick Road, 8900 block, Dec. 11. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Baltimore Street, 9000 block, Nov. 27. A store employee reported a male with his face partially covered approached the counter, implied possession of a gun and demanded cash. The robber then stole cash before fleeing. No one was injured. Through investigation, police identified a suspect and charged him with armed robbery, assault and theft. He is being held in a neighboring jurisdiction.