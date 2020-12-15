Howard County police news from Dec. 4-11

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Dec. 9-10. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
100 Columbia Parkway, 8900 block, 3:24 a.m. Dec. 10. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Prescription medication and other items stolen.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 9. A man reported a male entered his residence and displayed a handgun. The male assaulted him, stole his car keys and then stole cash out of his car before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Cobblefield Drive, 5800 block, Dec. 8-9. Shoes stolen from vehicle.
Copperwood Way, 7000 block, Dec. 7-8. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 8. A store employee reported two males with their faces partially covered entered the store and one displayed a handgun. The males then stole merchandise and cash before fleeing. No one was injured The investigation is ongoing.
Snowden Square Drive, 9000 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 8. A man reported he was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun. The male demanded cash and the man complied. The male then fled in a vehicle with another male. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Berger Road, 9500 block, Dec. 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Wild Bees Lane, 9300 block, Dec. 5-6. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Sandalfoot Way, 7400 block, Dec. 4-5. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8900 block, Dec. 4-5. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, Dec. 4-5. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Eliots Oak Road, 5400 block, Dec. 9-10. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Swift Stream Place, 10400 block, Dec. 2-7. Entry gained to residential storage unit by prying open the door. Two bicycles stolen.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, Dec. 5-6. Tires stolen from two vehicles.
Rivendell Lane, 5900 block, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 5. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Edmunds Way, 7800 block, Dec. 9-10. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Dorsey Road, 6900 block, Dec. 9. Ford F-450 stolen.
Gateway Overlook, 8200 block, 3:40 p.m. Dec. 8. A store employee reported, upon confronting two people who were attempting to steal merchandise, the people pepper-sprayed the employee and fled with the merchandise. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Landing Road and Montgomery Road, Dec. 6. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, Dec. 9-10. Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles.
Horsham Drive and Chippenham Drive, 2:02 a.m. Dec. 9. A teenage male reported he met with an acquaintance to sell a pair of shoes. The acquaintance entered the person’s vehicle and displayed a handgun and demanded the shoes. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.