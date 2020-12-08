Howard County police news from Nov. 27-Dec. 4

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Spiral Cut, 8800 block, Dec. 1-2. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8700 block, Dec. 1-2. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Guilford Road, 9100 block, 1:35 a.m. Dec. 1. Police responded to a report of shots fired and located a vehicle on the side of the road. Two occupants of the vehicle reported another vehicle struck them and several males exited the vehicle, assaulted one of the victims and stole various items before fleeing. Police recovered a shell casing near the scene. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Rumsey Road, 9100 block, Nov. 30. Ford E-250 stolen.
Oakland Mills Road, 5700 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 28. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Yellowrose Court, 5700 block, Nov. 25-26. Gray Volkswagen Jetta stolen.
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, 9:56 p.m. Nov. 25. Two store employees reported a male with his face partially covered attempted to steal a television. When the employees confronted the male, he pepper-sprayed them before fleeing with the television. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Tamar Drive, 8900 block, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 25. 2017 red Nissan Rogue stolen.
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, Nov. 24-25. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Cross Fox Lane, 10400 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Entry gained to facility through a possibly unlocked rear door. Nothing reported stolen.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, Nov. 30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11300 block, Nov. 30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, Nov. 28-29. Car parts stolen from vehicle.
West Running Brook Road, 5200 block, Nov. 28-29. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Nov. 24-25. Entry gained to storage unit. Various items stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 9:47 p.m. Dec. 3. Police responded to a report of two people tampering with an ATM at a bank. Police discovered a damaged ATM and skimming devices upon arriving. Both suspects were arrested.
Washington Boulevard, 7800 block, Dec. 3. Silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6700 block, Dec. 2-3. Tires stolen from two vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, Dec. 1-2. Entry gained to business by breaking a front glass window. Cash stolen.
Barnett Lane, 7000 block, Nov. 29-30. Backpack stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 7000 block, 5:24 p.m. Nov. 28. A man reported he was approached by five males with their faces partially covered who assaulted him and stole his sneakers and cellphone before fleeing. The man also reported one male displayed a handgun. No series injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Washington Boulevard, 5800 block, 3:53 a.m. Nov. 26. Entry gained to business by prying open the door. Cash stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 6:53 a.m. Nov. 25. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Tobacco products and cash stolen.
Ellicott City
Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, Dec. 2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, Dec. 1-2. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, Dec. 1. Handicap placard stolen from vehicle.
Walking Stick Road, 5000 block, Nov. 28-29. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Shady Path Place, 4800 block, Nov. 27-28. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 10100 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 3. A man reported he arranged online to sell a vehicle. The man arrived at a hotel and was led by one person to a room, where two other people displayed a gun and demanded the man’s belongings. The man complied and the three assailants fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, 9:49 p.m. Nov. 29. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Cash stolen.
Baltimore Street, 9000 block, 10:57 a.m. Nov. 27. A store employee reported a male with his face partially covered approached the counter, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. The male then stole cash before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.