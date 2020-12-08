Howard County police news from Nov. 27-Dec. 4

Guilford Road, 9100 block, 1:35 a.m. Dec. 1. Police responded to a report of shots fired and located a vehicle on the side of the road. Two occupants of the vehicle reported another vehicle struck them and several males exited the vehicle, assaulted one of the victims and stole various items before fleeing. Police recovered a shell casing near the scene. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.