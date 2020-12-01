Howard County police news from Nov. 20-27

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Woodside Court, 6300 block, Nov. 23. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 21. A man reported he was approached by two males who assaulted him and stole his wallet and cellphone before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Tamar Drive, 8900 block, Nov. 19-20 overnight. Construction tools stolen from vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, Nov. 19. 2006 white Ford F-550 stolen.
Red Branch Road, 9100 block, August-Nov. 20. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5300 block, 12:32 p.m. Nov. 23. A woman reported she was approached by three people who assaulted her and stole her purse and other items. Police responded, located suspects and arrested them. No one was injured.
Symphony Way, 10700 block, Nov. 19-23. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Rushlight Path, 5000 block, Nov. 20-21 overnight. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Pirch Way, 6700 block, Nov. 25. 1994 black Honda Civic stolen.
Bonnie View Lane, 5800 block, Nov. 20-21 overnight. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
North Ridge Road, 3200 block, 12:48 a.m. Nov. 24. Police responded to a report of two people stealing merchandise from a trailer at a store. Police located two people and arrested them.
Old Annapolis Road, 9800 block, Nov. 24. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Marriottsville
Mount View Road, 2100 block, Nov. 24. Purse stolen from vehicle.