Howard County police news from Nov. 12-19

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Centre Park Drive, 8700 block, Nov. 16. 2008 black Toyota Prius stolen.
Good Lion Road and Bullring Lane, 3:16 p.m. Nov. 16. A juvenile male reported three male juveniles approached him, assaulted him and stole a necklace. No serious injuries reported.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Nov. 15. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Berger Road, 9500 block, Nov. 14-15. Entry gained to business by prying open a bay door. Cash box stolen.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Nov. 12-13. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Deep Earth Lane, 6200 block, Nov. 12-13. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Good Hunters Ride, 6100 block, Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Little Foxes Run, 6100 block, Nov. 12-13. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, 1:33 a.m. Nov. 15. Entry gained to business by breaking front glass door. Unclear if anything stolen.
West Columbia
Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, Nov. 18. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Governor Warfield Parkway, 10100 block, Nov. 17-18 overnight. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 12100 block, Nov. 17-18. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, 11:38 p.m. Nov. 17. A man reported an acquaintance shot at him and another person while they were sitting in a vehicle. The man was treated for a minor graze wound injury at the scene. Police responded, located the person and arrested him. Police also recovered a handgun nearby.
Mango Tree Road, 6200 block, Nov. 16. White Toyota Camry stolen.
Columbia Road, 5700 block, 2:26 a.m. Nov. 16. A store employee reported a man with his face partially covered entered the store, jumped the counter and attempted to open the register. The man then fled without stealing anything. No one injured.
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, Nov. 13-14. 2014 white Hino box truck stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 12100 block, Nov. 12-13. 2009 red Kia Sportage stolen.
Thunder Hill Road, 5300 block, Nov. 12-13. 2018 gold Kia Sportage stolen.
Thunder Hill Road, 5700 block, Nov 11-13. Entry attempted to residence by breaking a sliding glass door.
Elkridge/Jessup
Wright Place and Stickley Court, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 18. A taxi driver reported he drove two passengers to the location. Once they arrived, one of the passengers refused to pay, displayed a handgun and fled after a brief struggle. No one injured. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him.
Blue Stream Drive, 8000 block, Nov. 17. Entry gained to residence under construction. Construction items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Assateague Drive, 7300 block, 6:39 p.m. Nov. 16. A store employee reported a man with his face partially covered entered the store, implied he had a gun and stole cash and cellphones before fleeing. No one injured.
Macaw Court, 6300 block, Nov. 15-16. Catalytic converters stolen from seven vehicles.
Rice Court, 6500 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 14. A resident reported he observed a man in his residence attempting to steal a computer. The man then fled without stealing anything.
Old Waterloo Road, 6800 block, Nov 13. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Assateague Drive, 7400 block, Nov. 9-12. Push bumper stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Dawson Manor Drive, 8900 block, Nov. 14-15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Harvest View Court, 8500 block, 4:26 a.m. Nov. 13. A resident reported being awoken by a man in his bedroom. The man then fled from the residence with a wallet and cellphone.
Clarksville
Catherine Close Road, 12000 block, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Entry gained to residence by breaking a rear glass door. Unclear if anything stolen.
Laurel/Savage
All Saints Road, 9200 block, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 18. 2004 gray BMW X3 stolen
Latest Howard County
Sand Cherry Lane, 8300 block, Nov. 15. Entry gained to residence by prying open a rear window. Various items stolen.