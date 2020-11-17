Howard County police news from Nov. 6-13

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 2:44 a.m. Nov. 12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Twin Knolls Road, 5500 block, 12:02 a.m. Nov. 12. A store employee reported two people with their faces partially covered entered the store and approached an employee. One person displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the two people fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Centre Park Drive, 8700 block, Nov. 11-12. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Cigarettes stolen.
Stonebrook Lane, 8900 block, Nov. 8-9. Cash and prescription medication stolen from vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7300 block, Nov. 8-9. Gray Nissan versa stolen.
Swan Point Way, 7300 block, Nov. 8-9. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Quiet Hours, 6500 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 8. A resident reported a male entered the residence and then fled when confronted. Nothing was reported stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.
Black Star Circle, 8500 block, 6:03 p.m. Nov. 8. Entry attempted to residence by kicking in front door.
Yellow Bonnet Place, 7500 block, Nov. 7-8. Entry gained to opened attached garage of residence. Credit cards and cash stolen from inside a vehicle in the garage.
Sandalfoot Way, 7400 block, Nov. 6. Hoverboard stolen from vehicle.
Hickory Log Circle, 7300 block, Nov. 5. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, Nov. 1-8. Entry gained to residence by breaking a sliding glass door. Sneakers stolen.
West Columbia
Vantage Point Road, 5600 block, Nov. 11. 2014 gray Infiniti QX60 stolen.
Columbia Road, 5400 block, Nov. 7-8. 2019 black Yamaha XSR900 stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 6:55 p.m. Nov. 12. A pharmacy employee reported three males with their faces partially covered entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded prescription medication and cash. The employee complied and the people fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Old Washington Road, 5900 block, Nov. 9-10. Entry attempted to church by breaking windows.
Washington Boulevard, 8800 block, Nov. 5. 2000 gold Chrysler Town and Country stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, Nov. 4-5. Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles.
Laurel/Savage
Brewers Court, 9800 block, Nov. 11-12. Car batteries stolen from multiple vehicles.
Gorman Road, 8800 block, Nov. 10. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Savage Guilford Road, 8400 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 9. A resident reported she returned home to find a neighbor in her apartment without her permission. Nothing was reported stolen. Changes are pending against the neighbor.