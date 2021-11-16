Howard County police news from Nov. 5-12

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Snowden River Parkway, 9300 block, Nov. 10-11 overnight. Entry gained to vacant property. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Lee Deforest Drive, 7200 block, Nov. 10. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Nov. 9-10 overnight. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Golden Rod Path, 9600 block, Nov. 9-10. 2015 silver Honda Civic stolen.
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, Nov. 5-6. 2019 red Chrysler 300 stolen.
West Columbia
Autumn Sky Way, 6400 block, Nov. 10-11 overnight. Entry gained to two vehicles in open attached garage. Nothing reported stolen.
Misty Top Pass, 6400 block, Nov. 10-11 overnight. Gift cards stolen from vehicle.
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 9. An employee reported a man approached the business’s pharmacy, demanded prescription medication and implied a gun. The employee complied and the man fled. No one was injured. Through investigation, police identified the man and later arrested him.
Judy Lane, 10700 block, Nov. 7-8. Honda Odyssey stolen.
Chell Road, 6400 block, Nov. 4-5. 2019 black Kia Sorrento stolen.
Whitewasher Way, 10300 block, Nov. 3-5. Entry gained to opened garage. Bicycle stolen.
Columbia Road, 5200 block, Nov. 3-4. 2019 white Hyundai Sonata stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, Nov. 11. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Cheshire Court, 8700 block, Nov. 11. 2007 light blue Honda Accord stolen.
Smithfield Place, 8700 block, Nov. 9-10 overnight. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Riggs Hill Road, 10600 block, Nov. 9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Preston Court, 8200 block, Nov. 8. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Vaile Drive, 6500 block, Nov. 6-7. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Beverly Drive, 7100 block, 4-11:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Entry gained to residence. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Briar Court, 6200 block, 1:30-4 a.m. Nov. 6. Entry attempted to residence by cutting the screen of a rear window.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8000 block, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Nov. 4. Purses stolen from vehicle.
Clarksville
Red Clover Lane, 6000 block, Nov. 10-11 overnight. Entry gained to attached garage by using a garage door opener located in a vehicle in the driveway. Unclear if anything stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Laurel Path, 9200 block, Nov. 6. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, Nov. 5-6. Bumper and tires stolen from vehicle.