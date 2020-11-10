Howard County police news from Oct. 30-Nov. 6

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Woodside Court, 6300 block, Nov. 2. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Adalee Court, 9200 block, 3:37 a.m. Oct. 31. Change stolen from vehicle.
Dasher Court, 6600 block, Oct. 30-31. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Ripplestir Place, 9300 block, Oct. 30-31. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Snowman Court, 6400 block, Oct. 30-31. Change stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. 2020 black Kawasaki Ninja 400 stolen.
Placid Lake Court, 10100 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. 2018 maroon Kawasaki Z900 stolen.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, 3:30-5:20 p.m. Oct. 30. Entry attempted into residence by breaking a window.
Elkridge/Jessup
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 6:21 a.m. Nov. 2. A resident reported a male was standing outside her rear window and exposing himself. The male then fled.
South Hanover Road, 6300 block, Nov. 2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Landing Road, 5400 block, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7900 block, Nov. 1. Entry gained to business. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Ellicott City
Thornbrook Road, 2600 block, 9:01 p.m. Nov. 2. Entry gained to residence by breaking the glass patio door. Nothing reported stolen.
Pierce Drive, 3400 block, Nov. 1-2. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Halcyon Court, 3200 block, Nov. 1. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Valley View Overlook, 4900 block, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 31. A resident reported she observed two people in her home. Both fled when observed. Nothing reported stolen. Entry made by breaking a rear glass sliding door.
Baltimore National Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 29-30. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Unclear if anything stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes