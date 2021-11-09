Howard County police news from Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Marshalee Drive, 6000 block, 2:33 p.m. Oct. 30. A man reported he arranged online to sell a 2012 white Infiniti G37. Upon arriving at the location, he met up with a group of men. One entered the man’s vehicle and drove away. The other assailants fled in another vehicle, dragging the man for a short distance when he attempted to stop it. The man was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.