Howard County police news from Oct. 29-Nov. 5

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, Nov. 3. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Moongong Court, 6000 block, Nov. 2-3. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Sweet Grass Ridge, 9500 block, Nov. 2-3. Silver Nissan Frontier stolen.
Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, Nov. 1-2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
High Tor Hill, 5600 block, Nov. 1. 2014 Chevrolet Impala stolen.
Oakland Mills Road, 6900 block, Nov. 1. Catalytic converter stolen from two vehicles.
Goose Landing Circle, 8800 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Change stolen from two vehicles.
Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, Oct. 28-29. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 1. A female store employee reported a man approached her and exposed himself. Police responded, located him and arrested him.
Eliots Oak Road, 5300 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 31. Entry attempted to residence by kicking in the door.
Faulkner Ridge Circle, 10500 block, Oct. 29-30. Sneakers stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Pettigrew Street, 7900 block, Nov. 2-3. Computer stolen from vehicle.
Troy Hill Drive, 7000 block, Nov. 1-2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Marshalee Drive, 6000 block, 2:33 p.m. Oct. 30. A man reported he arranged online to sell a 2012 white Infiniti G37. Upon arriving at the location, he met up with a group of men. One entered the man’s vehicle and drove away. The other assailants fled in another vehicle, dragging the man for a short distance when he attempted to stop it. The man was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 9000 block, Nov. 2. 2018 Lexus LX570 stolen.
North Ridge Road, 3200 block, Oct. 30. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Sandy Stream Road, 8200 block, Nov. 3. Entry gained to residence by prying open a window. Handgun and photography equipment stolen.
Price Manor Way, 10900 bock, Nov. 1-2. Entry gained to storage shed by cutting the lock. Landscaping equipment stolen.
Glenn Hannah Drive and Whiterock Circle, Nov. 1-2. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Meredith Avenue, 9300 block, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.