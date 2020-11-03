Howard County police news from Oct. 23-30

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Whiteacre Road, 9600 block, Oct. 29. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Lee Deforest Drive, 7000 block, Oct. 27. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Stevens Forest Road, 6300 block, 12:44 p.m. Oct. 27. A man reported he was in his vehicle at a gas station when a male with his face partially covered approached, opened the door and displayed a knife. The assailant demanded cash and the man complied. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Burnt Mountain Path, Gold Sunset Way, Waterloo Road, Wild Swan Way, Wind River Way, Sea Water Path, Oct. 24-25. Various items stolen from 20 vehicles.
Farstar Place, 6200 block, Oct. 22-23. Entry gained to garage. Bicycle and cash stolen from vehicles inside the garage.
West Columbia
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 26-27. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Harpers Farm Road, 5600 block, Oct. 26-27. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Twin Rivers Road, 10500 block, Oct. 25-26. 2020 green Hawk 250 dirt bike and 2012 white/red Honda stolen.
Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, Oct. 24-26. 2012 black Wolf Rugby II scooter stolen.
Nightmist Court, 10300 block, 10:03 p.m. Oct. 25. A man reported he was making a food delivery when two males attempted to steal his vehicle. One displayed a handgun and attempted to steal the food. Both then fled without stealing anything. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Brook Way, 5300 block, Oct. 22-23. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Oct. 22-23. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Bonnie View Lane, Oct. 28-29. Cash and change stolen from multiple vehicles.
Waterloo Road, 7700 block, Oct. 27. Entry gained to residence. Cash and shoes stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Willowwood Way, 8800 block, Oct. 26. Entry gained to residence by breaking a rear basement sliding glass door. Jewelry stolen.
Gateway Overlook Drive, 8200 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 23. A man reported he was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when two males with their faces partially covered approached. One displayed a handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car. The two assailants drove off in his vehicle. No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
Ellicott City
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:36 p.m. Oct. 28. Bag stolen from vehicle.
Corporate Court, 3000 block, Oct. 28. Two juvenile males reported they arranged to sell items. Upon arriving, several males approached them and one displayed a handgun and stole their shoes, cellphone and other items before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Contoneaster Drive, 8400 block, Oct. 27. Laptop stolen from vehicle.
Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, Oct. 27. Purse and wallet stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 4300 block, 7:20 a.m. Oct. 26. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 24. A man reported he arranged online to sell a cellphone. Upon arriving to conduct the transaction, two males assaulted him and stole the cellphone before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Laurel/Savage
Greenwood Place, 8800 block, Oct. 26. Entry gained to business. Cash register stolen.
High Ridge Road, 10100 block, Oct. 26. 2013 maroon Kia Optima stolen.
Forest Gates Path, 9400 block, 10:35 p.m. Oct. 25. 2010 black Toyota Corolla stolen.