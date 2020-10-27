Howard County police news from Oct. 16-23

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Lapwing Court, 9200 block, Oct. 22-23. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Black Star Circle, 8500 block, Oct. 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Clocktower Lane, Early April Way, Murray Hill Road, Oct. 21-22. Airbags stolen from eight vehicles.
Sea Shadow, 9500 block, 1-4:45 a.m. Oct. 22. Entry gained to residence through a possibly unlocked door. Television and video game console stolen.
Phelps Luck Drive, 5500 block, Oct. 20. 1998 red Honda Civic stolen.
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 16-19. Catalytic converters stolen from five vehicles.
Oakland Mills Road, 5700 block, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 17. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 8:37 p.m. Oct. 16. A man reported he was making a food delivery when approached by a male who threatened him and stole the food before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Basket Ring Road, 9600 block, 4:45-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Entry gained to residence through a possibly unlocked front door. Various items stolen.
Columbia Gateway, 6900 block, Oct. 2-16. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Royal Coachman Drive, 4800 block, Oct. 19. E-ZPass stolen from vehicle.
Greenfield Road, 6200 block, Oct. 16-18. Entry gained to garage. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Marie Curie Drive, 6600 block, 11:57 a.m. Oct. 17. A store employee reported he confronted a male attempting to steal merchandise. The male threatened the employee before fleeing. Police responded, located the male nearby and arrested him.
Washington Boulevard, 8800 block, Oct. 16. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7200 block, Oct. 15-16. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Bonnie Branch Road, 4400 block, Oct. 16-21. Entry gained to vacant residence under construction through an unlocked window. Tools stolen.
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, Oct. 16-20. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Oak West Drive, 3300 block, Oct. 12-17. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
North Ridge Road, 3200 block, Oct. 16. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Savage Guilford Road, 8300 block, Oct. 21-22. 2015 white Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen.