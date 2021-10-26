xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Howard County police news from Oct. 15-22

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 26, 2021 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Quantrell Row, 10000 block, Oct. 21-22. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.

Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 20-21. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.

Indian Pipe Court, 7500 block, Oct. 20-21. Blue Hyundai Santa Fe stolen.

Berger Road, 9200 block, Oct. 20. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.

Wedding Ring Way/Life Quest Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 19-20. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Oct. 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Mendenhall Court, 9000 block, Oct. 18-19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Swan Point Way, 7200 block, Oct. 17-18, Various items stolen from two vehicles.

Berger Road, 9200 block, Oct. 16-18. Entry gained to business through an open garage door. Tires stolen.

Hickory Log Circle, 7400 block, Oct. 16-17. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Latchkey Row, 9400 block, Oct. 16-17. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Nightsong Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 15-16. Black Hyundai Sonata stolen.

Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, Oct. 14-15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Second Time Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 14-15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

West Columbia

Little Patuxent Parkway, 10700 block, Oct. 21. Tags stolen from vehicle.

Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, Oct. 16. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.

Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, 4-6:10 a.m. Oct. 16. Entry gained to business by forcing open a rear door. Cash stolen.

Cedar Lane, 5400 block, 1:07 p.m. Oct. 16. Entry gained to residence by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.

Ellicott City

Resort Road, 11100 block, Oct. 21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Baltimore National Pike, 8700 block, 2-4:45 p.m. Oct. 16. 2021 gray Kia Sedona stolen.

Laurel/Savage

Brewers Court, 9800 block, Oct. 21. Cellphone and purse stolen from vehicle.

Kings Grant Road, 9400 block, 9:18 p.m. Oct. 21. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Snow Bird Lane, 9800 block, Oct. 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, Oct. 19. 2020 silver Nissan Altima stolen.

Odelton Court/Coronet Court, Oct. 17-18. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.

Brewers Court, 9800 block, Oct. 17. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.

