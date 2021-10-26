Howard County police news from Oct. 15-22

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Quantrell Row, 10000 block, Oct. 21-22. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 20-21. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.
Indian Pipe Court, 7500 block, Oct. 20-21. Blue Hyundai Santa Fe stolen.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Oct. 20. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Wedding Ring Way/Life Quest Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 19-20. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Oct. 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Mendenhall Court, 9000 block, Oct. 18-19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, Oct. 17-18, Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Oct. 16-18. Entry gained to business through an open garage door. Tires stolen.
Hickory Log Circle, 7400 block, Oct. 16-17. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Latchkey Row, 9400 block, Oct. 16-17. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Nightsong Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 15-16. Black Hyundai Sonata stolen.
Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, Oct. 14-15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Second Time Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 14-15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10700 block, Oct. 21. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, Oct. 16. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, 4-6:10 a.m. Oct. 16. Entry gained to business by forcing open a rear door. Cash stolen.
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, 1:07 p.m. Oct. 16. Entry gained to residence by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.
Ellicott City
Resort Road, 11100 block, Oct. 21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Baltimore National Pike, 8700 block, 2-4:45 p.m. Oct. 16. 2021 gray Kia Sedona stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Brewers Court, 9800 block, Oct. 21. Cellphone and purse stolen from vehicle.
Kings Grant Road, 9400 block, 9:18 p.m. Oct. 21. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Snow Bird Lane, 9800 block, Oct. 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, Oct. 19. 2020 silver Nissan Altima stolen.
Odelton Court/Coronet Court, Oct. 17-18. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Brewers Court, 9800 block, Oct. 17. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.