Howard County police news from Oct. 9-16

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Murray Hill Road, 7500 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Oakland Mills Road, 7100 block, Oct. 13. 2017 Ford van stolen.
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, 4:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Davis Road, 8500 block, Oct. 8-10. Entry gained to vacant property by breaking a window. Various items stolen.
Guilford Road, 8800 block, Oct. 7-8. Entry gained to a construction container at Hammond High School by cutting the lock. Generator stolen.
West Columbia
Hickory Ridge Road, 10200 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Brook Way, 5300 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 12. Cash and credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 16. A store employee reported two males with their faces partially covered entered the store, jumped the counter, threatened the employee and stole cigarettes. A third male also stole cigarettes before all three fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Preston Court, 8200 block, Oct. 10-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Red Barn Way and Falling Leaves Court, 9 a.m. Oct. 9. A woman reported a male wearing a Halloween mask exposed himself to her before fleeing.
Oceano Avenue and Tar Bay Drive, Oct. 7-9. 2006 white refrigerated semi trailer stolen.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Oct. 15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Oak West Drive, 3300 block, Oct. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Town and County Boulevard, 9000 block, Oct. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Police responded to a report of an assault and discovered a juvenile male suffering from cuts. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police learned there was an altercation between several people that resulted in the male being cut. The investigation is ongoing.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Oct. 5-12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.