xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard County police news from Oct. 9-16

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 20, 2020 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Murray Hill Road, 7500 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement

Oakland Mills Road, 7100 block, Oct. 13. 2017 Ford van stolen.

Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, 4:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Advertisement

Davis Road, 8500 block, Oct. 8-10. Entry gained to vacant property by breaking a window. Various items stolen.

[More Maryland news] Bel Air father who apparently killed 3-year-old son and himself carefully planned the incident, police say

Guilford Road, 8800 block, Oct. 7-8. Entry gained to a construction container at Hammond High School by cutting the lock. Generator stolen.

West Columbia

Hickory Ridge Road, 10200 block, Oct. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Brook Way, 5300 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 12. Cash and credit cards stolen from vehicle.

Elkridge/Jessup

Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 16. A store employee reported two males with their faces partially covered entered the store, jumped the counter, threatened the employee and stole cigarettes. A third male also stole cigarettes before all three fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Preston Court, 8200 block, Oct. 10-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.

[More Maryland news] Back to school: First day of hybrid learning in Carroll County ‘a pretty big deal’ for in-person students

Red Barn Way and Falling Leaves Court, 9 a.m. Oct. 9. A woman reported a male wearing a Halloween mask exposed himself to her before fleeing.

Oceano Avenue and Tar Bay Drive, Oct. 7-9. 2006 white refrigerated semi trailer stolen.

Ellicott City

Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Oct. 15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Oak West Drive, 3300 block, Oct. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Town and County Boulevard, 9000 block, Oct. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

[More Maryland news] Kingsville man ordered to home release after firing gun during confrontation with Trump supporters

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Police responded to a report of an assault and discovered a juvenile male suffering from cuts. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police learned there was an altercation between several people that resulted in the male being cut. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Oct. 5-12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Latest Howard County

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement