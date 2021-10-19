Howard County police news from Oct. 8-15

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Oct. 13-14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Talisman Lane, 7100 block, Oct. 13-14. Hyundai Santa Fe stolen.
Majors Lane, 6100 block, Oct. 12-13. Handgun stolen from vehicle.
Diamondback Drive, 9400 block, Oct. 12. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Carved Stone, 7100 block, Oct. 11. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Castile Court, 9500 block, Oct. 11. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, Oct. 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Executive Park Drive, 4900 block, Oct. 8-10. Gray Infiniti Q50 stolen.
Mellenbrook Road, 9300 block, 5:01 p.m. Oct. 9. A resident reported she observed two juvenile males in her garage. The boys stole a car key and then fled when confronted.
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, Oct. 8. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Weather Worn Way, 7500 block, Oct. 7-8. Purse stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Thoroughbred Way, 600 block, Oct. 12. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 12. Two men reported that they were approached by three men who implied a gun, assaulted them and stole several items of clothing before fleeing. No serious injuries reported.
Elkridge/Jessup
Conowingo Avenue, 7400 block, 8:55 p.m. Oct. 14. Several men reported that a man approached them, displayed a knife and demanded money. Police responded, located the assailant and arrested him. No one was injured.
Guilford Road, 9900 block, Oct. 9-10. Kawasaki motorcycle stolen.
Paragon Circle, 7800 block, Oct. 9-10. Honda motorcycle stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Oct. 8-10. 2021 Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle stolen.
Green Field Road, 6400 block, Oct. 8-9. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Water Oak Road, 7100 block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 8. A man reported that two men in a vehicle struck his vehicle. When the man got out, the two men approached him and used a stun gun on him. They attempted to steal his vehicle but fled after crashing it. No serious injuries reported.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Oct. 8. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, Oct. 7-8. 2011 black Mazda CX-9 stolen.
Ellicott City
Triadelphia Road, 12000 block, Oct. 8. 2021 white Nissan Kicks stolen.
West Springs Drive, 3100 block, Oct. 8. Entry gained to residence through a rear sliding glass door. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Hayland Farm Way, 12100 block, Oct. 7-8. Wallet stolen from multiple vehicles.
Honey Locust Court, 5100 block, Oct. 7-8. Wallet stolen from multiple vehicles.
Laurel/Savage
Davis Avenue, 9300 block, Oct. 14. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Donnan Castle Court, 9500 block, Oct. 14. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Chaton Road, 9500 block, Oct. 12-13. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, 2:22 a.m. Oct. 13. Police responded to a burglary in progress and located one man outside of a business and arrested him. Police used a drone to locate two additional people on the roof of the business and arrested them.