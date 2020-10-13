Howard County police news from Oct. 2-9

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, Oct. 6-7 overnight. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Yellowrose Court, 5700 block, Oct. 5-6 overnight. 2019 gray VW Jetta stolen.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, Oct. 5. 1999 beige Toyota Camry stolen.
Snowden River Parkway, 9400 block, 4:51 a.m. Oct. 3. Entry gained to a business through a rear door. Safe stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, Oct. 6. Toyota RAV4 stolen.
Windstream Drive, 10100 block, Oct. 5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Satinwood Drive, 6100 block, Oct. 4. Entry gained to the garage of a residence. Bicycle stolen.
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 3. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Oct. 3. Ford Taurus stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Gateway Overlook Drive, 8200 block, Oct. 6. White box truck stolen.
Montgomery Road, 6100 block, Oct. 4. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Mandrake Court, 7600 block, Oct. 4. 2007 blue/black Yamaha motorcycle stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, Oct. 3. 2006 Ford Fusion stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, Oct. 2-5. Entry gained to a residence. Nothing reported stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, 8:30-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Entry gained to a residence. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Ellicott City
Resort Road, 11100 block, 2:24 a.m. Oct. 8. Entry attempted into an ATM at a bank. Nothing reported stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 1-7:30 a.m. Oct. 3. Entry gained to a business by breaking the front glass door. Cash and liquor stolen.
Oak Green Circle, 3000 block, Oct. 1-2. 2011 black Mercedez Benz stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, Oct. 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, Oct. 5. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Baltimore Street, 8800 block, Oct. 4. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes