Howard County police news from Oct. 1-8

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 12, 2021 5:30 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Thunder Hill Road, 5700 block, Sept. 28-Oct. 7. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Pirates Cove, 9200 block, Oct. 6-7. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Oct. 4-5. Diapers stolen from vehicle.

Oakland Mills Road, 5700 block, Oct. 3. Purse stolen from vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, Oct. 1. 2014 gray BMW Infiniti stolen.

Stevens Forest Road, 5800 block, Oct. 1. Catalytic converter and exhaust pipe stolen from two vehicles.

West Columbia

Same Song Square/Shepherd Square, 6000 block, Oct. 6-7. Credit cards stolen from two vehicles.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Oct. 4. Various items stolen from two vehicles.

Elkridge/Jessup

Jack Lane, 8000 block, Oct. 6-7. Green Nissan Frontier stolen.

Brookdale Drive, 7100 block, Oct. 6. Purse stolen from vehicle.

Magnolia Avenue, 6900 block, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 3. Entry gained to residence through a side window. Various items stolen.

Ellicott City

Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, 5:20 p.m. Oct. 7. 2004 gray Toyota Corolla stolen.

Baltimore National Pike, 10100 block, Oct. 4-5. Entry gained to restaurant by breaking the glass door. Money stolen.

Baltimore National Pike, 10200 block, Oct. 4-5. Entry gained to restaurant by breaking the glass door. Money stolen.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, Oct. 4. Purse stolen from vehicle.

Lowlen Court, 3500 block, Oct. 4. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Fall Rain Drive, 10000 block, Oct. 6. E-ZPass stolen from vehicle.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, 9:03 p.m. Oct. 4. Entry gained to residence by prying open a window. Jewelry and a purse stolen.

Bollman Place, 8700 block, Oct. 1-2. White Toyota Highlander stolen.

Washington Boulevard, 9800 block, Oct. 1. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Washington Boulevard, 9300 block, Oct. 1. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

